x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Meet Yeti: 2 the Rescue

Let's get Yeti adopted!

You don't need to travel to the Himalayan Mountains to find the Abominable Snowkitten! Yeti can be found in foster care at Burlington Animal Services! This beautiful 4-month-old kitten is very sweet and loves to play, especially with other cats and kittens. He is being fostered in a home with a large older dog and a large breed puppy.  His foster mom says that Yeti is fine with the older dog, but finds the puppy to be a little much at times, however, he is quite comfortable correcting the puppy's behavior when necessary! This Abominable Snowkitten is looking for a warm place to call home this winter, could that home be yours? If you’d like to meet and adopt Yeti, reach Burlington Animal Services.

In Other News

Meet Angus: 2 the Rescue