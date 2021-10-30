Meet Yeti: 2 the Rescue

You don't need to travel to the Himalayan Mountains to find the Abominable Snowkitten! Yeti can be found in foster care at Burlington Animal Services! This beautiful 4-month-old kitten is very sweet and loves to play, especially with other cats and kittens. He is being fostered in a home with a large older dog and a large breed puppy. His foster mom says that Yeti is fine with the older dog, but finds the puppy to be a little much at times, however, he is quite comfortable correcting the puppy's behavior when necessary! This Abominable Snowkitten is looking for a warm place to call home this winter, could that home be yours? If you’d like to meet and adopt Yeti, reach Burlington Animal Services.