YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County woman celebrated a major milestone today!

Staff and residents of the County Meadows of Leader Heights Retirement Home in York Township celebrated Jean Stevens' 107 birthday.

The group held a big tea party for Stevens. Both she and her grandson say they're very appreciative of today's efforts to celebrate another year.

"106, 105, 104, not sure I can really distinguish them," joked David Stevens, Jean's grandson. "It's just wonderful that she's with us and it's great to be here with her on these occasions. It's amazing she can have a new social group at this age!"

"Wonderful meals and nice company, tea parties. It's great," added Jean.