You can't change the past!: YouDay

Coach LaMonte shares a personal story of why looking at your past could sometimes be detrimental to your future.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As I reflect on my life, there are many things I wish I had done differently.

Some things I regret deeply and wish I could have a do-over. Have you ever felt this way?

The truth is, no matter the mistakes you have made, there is nothing you can do to improve your past. However, you are still breathing and have a great life ahead of you.

So even though you can't improve or change your past, you definitely can improve and change your future. Use your past as a playbook to getting it right the next time around.

Prevention is the first step to the cure for repeated offenses. lessons learned are only valuable when you are tested the second time around.