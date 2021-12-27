Youday: Coach Lamonte shares the story on the Coat of Happiness

Coach LaMonte shares the story of a King who searched for power to be happy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is a story of a king who was so miserable that he called all of his closest advisers together to find a remedy to fix his problem. He had a problem looking for happiness, and he couldn't find it in the material things he owned.

He had wealth but no happiness. He owned land but not happiness. He had loved ones, yet he found no love for himself. They tried all sorts of methods to rouse the king out of his deep dark despair-but to no avail.

Finally, one of the advisors suggested searching around the kingdom for the happiest man. The thought was if the king could put on the man's coat, the happiness would rub off on him, and he would be happy too.

The search prevailed, and the advisers found a man they considered to be happy. The man seemed to have joy and kept a huge smile on his face. However, there was an issue. The man had never owned a coat. This dilemma puzzled the king. The man was happy, but how could this happiness be transferred to the king, especially if he never owned a coat.

So, they asked the man, where did this happiness come from? The happiness sprang from within.

Often we look for things on the outside, material things, and in some cases, other people to make us happy. Those things may create temporary happiness. Happiness is the overflow of the authenticity that lies within. If you are missing this, virtue first search within. There is a deeply embedded happiness built in the core of our being. So, it is our responsibility to unlock it and step into its power.

Happiness is there, but we must acknowledge it, and once acknowledged, it will never steer you wrong. Unlock your happiness and watch this beautiful river flow.