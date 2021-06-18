Youday: How are you using your faith?

Coach LaMonte asks us an important question- how are you applying your faith?

When we hear the word faith we immediately think of a religious experience. But faith is greater than a religious experience. Faith is an internal law that unlocks the power to manifest and believe anything you desire in your life. Faith is the unseen internal mechanism that unlocks the unseen granting it permission to transition to the seen realm. Anything you desire in life already exists. It is locked in the faith is a living law found in your spirit and it's the original law of attraction. Anything you desire in life will not manifest if faith is not included in its release. For without

Faith unlocks the unseen granting it permission to become visible in your life. Anything you desire in life already exists. If you are able to see it in your mind it's an indication that it is determined to come to pass. Faith is the method on how to bring the pictures of your mind into the manifestation of your eyes