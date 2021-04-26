Ways to feel respected, loved and understood: YouDay

Coach LaMonte says sometimes we need to see a part of ourselves reflected in the world around us.

When walking through certain situations in life, it sometimes is difficult to be fully aware of what we are going through.

Take the story of the little boy and the limp dog. A little boy asks to purchase a dog with a limp from a shelter. The shelter worker urges the little boy to purchase another dog, knowing it won't be able to run and play like the other dogs when it grows up. The little boy refuses, revealing he has a prosthetic leg and walks with a limp too.

"Finally," the little boy said, "there's someone who understands me."

Oftentimes, if we do not see ourselves in the world around us, we can feel misunderstood and alone.