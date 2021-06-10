You’re stronger than you think: Youday!

Coach LaMonte shares a personal story about discovering his own inner strength.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So many of us are under the impression we have to be strong all the time.

Strong for our families, strong for our friends. But at the end of the day, we are left empty. We are empty because we have given so much of ourselves that we have left nothing for ourselves.

How do you preserve your strength? The truth is strength is what you make of it and how you use it.

There are times where we spread ourselves too thin. But it's at those moments we have to ask ourselves: am I pouring myself into the right places? Am I giving myself to the right people?