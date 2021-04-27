YouDay: The importance of thinking about others before yourself

Coach LaMonte explains how a parachute can teach the greatest lesson of thinking of others first.

A doctor, lawyer, priest and a little boy were on a small plane. Suddenly, the plane developed engine trouble. In spite of the best efforts of the pilot, the plane started to go down.

The pilot grabbed a parachute and yelled to the passengers that they better jump, and he himself bailed out.

Unfortunately, there were only three parachutes left. The doctor grabbed one and said, “I’m a doctor, I save lives, so I must live."

The lawyer said, “I’m a lawyer and lawyers are the smartest people in the world I deserve to live”, grabbing a parachute and proceeding to jump.

The priest looked at the little boy and said, “My son, I’ve lived a long and full life...Take the last parachute and live."

The little boy handed the parachute back to the priest and said, “Not to worry Father---The smartest man in the world just took off with my backpack.”

Moral of the story: Today think of others before thinking of self.