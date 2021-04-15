YouDay: What to do when you get bricks thrown at you

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So many of us have experienced people throwing bricks at us. These bricks are hurtful words, false accusations, mean names.
This was my state. I was weighed down by bricks that it became my identity. It was how I related to myself. Brick by brick I was lost in the world of my own pain.
Maybe for someone watching today this is how you have lived life. Today as your coach I announce to you that your time of comeback begins NOW. You are not the bricks that were thrown. Pick up those bricks and build a lasting house that leads to destiny. Sticks and stones may break your bones but they are also used to build.
What will you do with the ones thrown at you?
