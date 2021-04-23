YouDay: When bad choices haunt us

Coach LaMonte shares a story that encourages us to make right things we did wrong.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Honest and fair dealing is the best policy.

We've always heard that, right? But why is it easy for some and hard for others? It reminds me of a story about a boy and a girl who made an exchange of goods.

The boy had a collection of marbles while the girl had candies, which were the boy's favorite. The boy offered to give the girl all of his marbles in exchange for all of her candies. The girl agreed.

The boy gave all the marbles to the girl but secretly kept the best marble for himself. The girl gave him all her candies as promised. That night, the boy couldn’t sleep as he kept wondering if the girl had held on to some of her best candies. If you have wronged someone, reach out and make it right. Life is too short to allow a small thing to become a big thing.