For some of you, you’ve been in your homes for days now. Seemingly overnight you became a stay-at-home parent, a work-from-home employee and a homeschool teacher. You’re calling into meetings, making lunch, teaching science and doing loads of laundry in between.

If you’re like me you are craving the outside world and the human interaction that comes with it. You miss smiling at strangers. You miss hugging your friends. You miss sitting down at your favorite restaurant to have a meal.

But,you’re doing great.

Most of your life looks completely different right now – and that’s no-doubt overwhelming – but have you stopped to think about how well you’re living it? You’re taking it in stride. You’re making it work. It may not be ideal but you’re making the most out of it.

Most of all, you’re taking care of yourself, your family and everybody else. You’re stopping the spread of germs and keeping us all healthy.

At the end of this (and there will be an end) you’ll be able to look back and think, 'I did everything I could and I did it well.'

For all of you staying at home, you’re awesome.

And that’s 'My 2 Cents.'