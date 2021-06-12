How your perspective serves a purpose: Youday!

Coach LaMonte helps us see how our perspective can problem solve.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you ever asked the question what is my purpose or why am I here? The fastest answer to that question is to ask yourself what am I passionate about? What makes me angry? What void in the world do I have the power to fill?

I define purpose like this: Passion understood which response to problems observed where struggles are eliminated.

You possess answers to problems that exist and those problems will remain until you answer the call to correct them. Now is not the time to result to silence when your voice is needed.

Listen, you are a world changer who can change the world you see, and not everyone will see the problems you see. Because you see it, it's your responsibility to change it.