GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the latest iteration of its Mega Job Fair, the Triad Career Center is holding a massive career fair today for people in the Piedmont. Thousands are expected to attend.

The Triad Career Center is sponsoring more than 40 employers at the Greensboro Coliseum. The event runs Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parking and admissions are both free. The Triad Career Center has stated its goal is to put 1,000 people back to work.

Here are the Top 40 employers the Mega Job Fair lists on its event page:

EPES Transport System

AkzoNobel

Pennybyrn

Handcraft Services

Mountaire

Pepsi

Mohawk

Herbalife

CoreLogic

JobFinderUSA

U.S. Census Bureau

FedEx Ground

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Box Board Products

Primary Health Choice, Inc.

Source Receivables Management

WestRock

Spectrum Outside Sales

RHA Health Services

Aflac

XLC Services

American Retirement Counselors

Graham Personnel Services

The Resource

NC A&T State University

A.M. Haire Manufacturing and Service Corporation

Bradley Personnel

Methodist Home for Children

Your Way Auto Sales

Spectrum

TravelCenters of America site 002

Allied Universal

Caring Hands Home Health Care

Protégé Mechanical Labor Solutions

Southern Paint & Waterproofing / S.A.F.E. Fireproofing

Tar Heel Basement Systems

Manpower

Scottie's Building Services

Guilford County Sheriff’s Dept

P&G

Road Safe Traffic Systems

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users