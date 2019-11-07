GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the latest iteration of its Mega Job Fair, the Triad Career Center is holding a massive career fair today for people in the Piedmont. Thousands are expected to attend.
The Triad Career Center is sponsoring more than 40 employers at the Greensboro Coliseum. The event runs Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Parking and admissions are both free. The Triad Career Center has stated its goal is to put 1,000 people back to work.
Here are the Top 40 employers the Mega Job Fair lists on its event page:
- EPES Transport System
- AkzoNobel
- Pennybyrn
- Handcraft Services
- Mountaire
- Pepsi
- Mohawk
- Herbalife
- CoreLogic
- JobFinderUSA
- U.S. Census Bureau
- FedEx Ground
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Box Board Products
- Primary Health Choice, Inc.
- Source Receivables Management
- WestRock
- Spectrum Outside Sales
- RHA Health Services
- Aflac
- XLC Services
- American Retirement Counselors
- Graham Personnel Services
- The Resource
- NC A&T State University
- A.M. Haire Manufacturing and Service Corporation
- Bradley Personnel
- Methodist Home for Children
- Your Way Auto Sales
- Spectrum
- TravelCenters of America site 002
- Allied Universal
- Caring Hands Home Health Care
- Protégé Mechanical Labor Solutions
- Southern Paint & Waterproofing / S.A.F.E. Fireproofing
- Tar Heel Basement Systems
- Manpower
- Scottie's Building Services
- Guilford County Sheriff’s Dept
- P&G
- Road Safe Traffic Systems
