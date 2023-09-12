Watch out for this latest scam happening in Alamance County

A scammer is calling Alamance County residents claiming to be a deputy with the sheriff's office.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office warned citizens of a scam that's happening across the county.

According to deputies, a scammer is calling Alamance County residents claiming to be a deputy with the sheriff's office, even using names similar to deputies within the agency.

The scammer will tell the person they have missed jury duty or an important court date and must pay in order to avoid arrest, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies warn that law enforcement agencies in general, including the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, will not call about missing jury duty or a court date. They will also not ask for money, deputies said.

The courts, clerks of courts, and the district attorney's office will not call.

The sheriff's office left the press release with this message: "Do not engage in conversation with scammers! They are trying to steal your money! You owe them nothing! Simply, HANG UP!!!!"

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to call the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at 336-570-6300.

