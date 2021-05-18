Bank of America increases minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025

In March last year, the company raised its U.S. minimum wage to $20 per hour.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America announced Tuesday that it will raise its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025. In March last year, the company raised its U.S. minimum wage to $20 per hour.

In addition, Bank of America announced that all of its U.S. vendors are now required to pay their employees dedicated to the bank, at or above $15 per hour. The company said over 99% of its more than 2,000 U.S. vendor firms and 43,000 vendor employees are at or above the $15 per hour rate, as a result of the implementation of this policy.

Our employees are the heart of our commitment to make financial lives better for our clients & communities. We are raising our U.S. minimum wage to $25/hour by 2025 and also requiring our U.S. vendors pay employees dedicated to the bank, at or above $15/hr https://t.co/zXCL3wlYqV pic.twitter.com/mWRpJiiZIR — Bank of America News (@BofA_News) May 18, 2021

“A core tenet of responsible growth is our commitment to being a great place to work which means investing in the people who serve our clients,” Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America, said. “That includes providing strong pay and competitive benefits to help them and their families so that we continue to attract and retain the best talent.”

