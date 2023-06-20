Beware of Summer job scams

According to the BBB, early figures for 2023 show that the number of reported job scams to the BBB scam tracker has nearly tripled for the same time last year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Summer here, many may be looking for a seasonal job to make some extra cash. The Better Business Bureau is warning job seekers to look out for employment scams that could take money out of their pocket.



According to the BBB, early figures for 2023 show that the number of reported job scams to the BBB scam tracker has nearly tripled for the same time last year. As people continue to look for remote jobs, the organization says scammers are cashing in.

“That's even though there have been continued warnings about employment scams,” BBB Director of Communications Lechelle Yates said. “Unfortunately, the people who are falling victim to employment scams and job scams often are the ones that have the least amount of money available. They're often cash strapped."

The B-B-B says there are two main job scams out right now. One is a reshipping scam. That's when a company hires "agents" to package items and mail them overseas.

“The company that you're working for will cover your credit card, they'll pay off your credit card one month, a couple of months, then eventually once you rack up a really high bill, they stop paying,” Yates said. “They disappear. Then you're left holding a huge credit card bill."

The other is a mystery shopper or car wrap scam. Both involve the use of a fake check. Employment scams can often open the applicant up to financial harm and identity theft.

“I think there's still a portion of people who don't know that these even exist,” Yates said. “You really need to be aware that these scams are out there. You can find them on Indeed. You can find them on all the big job boards."



The BBB says there are several ways to avoid job scams: