Biden's student loan forgiveness announcement draws different reactions

Some say this will help them get ahead of their debt. Others say they worry what forgiven loans could mean for the economy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Biden is canceling some student loan debt for some and also extending a pause on federal student loan payments for the last time through the end of 2022.

Some people say this is a good thing. Others, think this will have negative impacts on the economy.

“I definitely don’t agree with it," Shawn McGinnis said.

“I think it’s a good thing," Jennie McNamara said.

More than 43 million people have federal student debt.

Jennie McNamara said her daughter who is a middle school teacher is one of them.

"But it affects her emotionally and it affects her financially and economically as well, and that doesn’t bode well with me," McNamara said. "And she’s an adult now but she’s trying to make a difference in other children’s lives and it’s hard to do that when you are worried about how you’re going to get along."

But McNamara's daughter will be getting some relief soon.

President Biden announced that borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness.

The federal government is also canceling an additional $10,000 for pell grant recipients.

"I think that for students who may have already borrowed loans it may be a good opportunity for them to reduce some of the debt that they may have," Brandi Kennedy said.

Kennedy is the Director of Secondary and Postsecondary Programs with Shift_Ed, an organization that provides individualized support for students in need.

She said the organization is excited about what this will mean for students moving forward.

"With the cost of college intuition continuing to rise, we are always hoping that we can get additional funding for our students," Kennedy said.

McGinnis lives in Greensboro and believes this will have a negative impact on the economy.

"There’s just so many different things that that money could be used for that would make our society better," he said.

Mcginnis believes this decision will only make things much worse.

"Essentially what they’re doing is taking the debt of a person who took out a loan and transferring it to a person who did not," he said.