Here's why you should take advantage of Black Friday deals now

One of the bigger issues for stores this year is the ability to restock. There is a limited supply right now. If you see it, grab it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black Friday in recent years has become more of a weeklong event, but this year, it’s a two-month event with deals popping up now.

This year isn’t much better than last year when it comes to things being available. Stores want you to shop and they want you to buy, which is why you are seeing deals pop now. They know, making you wait will cost you want but can’t get.

“This is the year where it’s never too early,” Kristin McGrath, an editor and shopping expert at Ziff Media Retailmenot.com, said.

If you wait for that better deal, you might not get it at all.

“I remember just a few short years ago that you could still buy something in mid-December and have it arrive in a few days," McGrath said. That just isn’t going to be the caser this year."

Best Buy is already dropping holiday deals. Walmart will do so all month-long in November and Target is jumping in too with pre-Black Friday deals. A recent survey said 51% of people polled said they will start holiday shopping way earlier than last year.

"We are seeing smart home gadgets, earbuds and headphones, kitchen items and also fashion and beauty, those are popular as well,” McGrath said.

Here is the catch 22, you could wait for a better deal or price on that item but waiting may cause you to run into a supply shortage or delivery backlog. This year, the experts say acting casual about holiday shopping, might just you out.

