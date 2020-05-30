The North Carolina Education Lottery said both games offer nine ways to win a prize. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Friday both the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings will offer North Carolinians the chance to win huge jackpots which total to $461 million.

Lottery leaders said the largest of the two jackpots could be won Friday night as the Mega Millions drawing offers a $336 million jackpot as an annuity or $265.6 million cash.

North Carolinians also get the chance to win big Saturday night with the Powerball jackpot which stands at $125 million as an annuity or $100.4 million cash.

“We’ve seen North Carolinians having some good luck recently in both games, winning prizes of $1 million to $2 million,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “Those are great prizes, but we would love to see someone bring home one of these jackpots this weekend.”

Both games offer nine ways to win a prize.

“On April 21, a Charlotte man won a $2 million prize in the Mega Millions drawing. On April 8, a Rowan County man won a $1 million prize in the Powerball drawing and four days earlier, in the April 4 Powerball drawing, a Durham woman won $2 million with her $3 Power Play ticket,” the lottery said in a press release.

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million and the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

