'All I can do is pray' | Bus driver worries about next steps as federal unemployment benefits set to end this week

Guilford County bus driver Vera Lindsay is worried about how she'll pay the bills with the possibility of school going online for weeks, and unemployment ending.

Vera Lindsay said the benefits she's received since the beginning of the pandemic have been a blessing since being out of work.

Lindsay works as a bus driver in Guilford County.

"I was told next Monday, it will be our last $600," Lindsay said.

Lindsay said that money has been cruicial in helping her pay the bills. That federal unemployment supplement is set to expire July 25, leaving Lindsay worried.

"I got a car payment, I got a house payment," Lindsay said.

Students are going back to school on Aug. 17.

One of the scenarios Guilford County Schools has discussed is having them learn remotely for the first several weeks of school.

If that's the case, Lindsay worries about how she'll find work.

"I’m on disability so I can’t do certain jobs and that was what I could do," Lindsay said.

The other scenarios presented by the school district would have a mix of in-person and remote learning, which would help bring bus drivers back to work.

More clarity won't come on that plan until the board of education votes on July 28.

During Tuesday's news conference, Governor Roy Cooper called on Congress to take action.

"I am urging Congress to act quickly to extend this benefit. That we right now are adding jobs back into our economy and that's good, folks are still struggling and many are still out of work," said Cooper.

Congressional leaders are in the process of working out the details of another coronavirus relief package, but nothing has been released yet.

"I gotta pray and continue and hope they extend it," she said.

Lindsay is hoping more help is on the way.

"If they can extend it, it’d be a blessing," Lindsay said.

MORE UNEMPLOYMENT INFORMATION

The North Carolina Division of Employment Services said the state’s regular unemployment insurance program will remain in place, providing up to 12 weeks of benefits to eligible claimants.

After 12 weeks, DES said that person may be eligible for up to 13 weeks of the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation extension and up to 9.6 weeks of the federal Extended Benefits extension.

A spokesperson for DES said if a person is ineligible for state unemployment insurance benefits and the extensions, they may be eligible for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. This assistance is available through Dec. 26.

NCDES said between March 15 and July 20, 251,618 individuals have been determined ineligible for benefits. This includes people who did not meet eligibility criteria, had insufficient wage history to receive benefits, did not file a weekly certification, and earned excessive wages in a benefit week.

Still having a hard time reaching DES? Try this.

A spokesperson said the Division of Employment Security has made several customer service enhancements to provide faster and more efficient responses to inquiries.

The state recommends using the chat feature on the DES website. Through the feature, you can connect with an agent online to help answer your questions.

DES said there's also a callback option. If you call the Customer Call Center, you're given the option to select a call back from an agent rather than waiting on hold for assistance.