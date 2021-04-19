Amazon announces new fulfilment center, delivery stations coming to Charlotte

Amazon currently operates 8 fulfillment centers in North Carolina, including two in Charlotte. The online retailer promises to provide hundreds of new jobs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon announced last week that it plans to open a new fulfillment center and two delivery stations that will bring hundreds of new jobs to the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

The new facilities will pay a starting wage of $15 for all full-time employees and benefits. The new fulfillment center will be in Pineville. One delivery station will be in southwest Charlotte on Beam Road, while the other is on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of North Carolina with a new fulfilment center and two new delivery stations that will provide great experiences for our customers and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented Charlotte-area workforce,” said Ashley Lansdale, Amazon spokesperson.

Packages are transported from Amazon's fulfillment centers to the delivery stations then taken directly to customers. Amazon currently has more than 250 delivery stations in the U.S., including two in Charlotte.

"We are thrilled to see Amazon’s expansion in the Charlotte Region. These two delivery stations and new fulfillment center will help enforce our strengths in logistics and delivery and bring more connectivity to our region, especially for the entrepreneurs and small business leaders in our community,” said Janet LaBar, President and CEO of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.