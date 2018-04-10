Barnes & Noble is hoping for a storybook ending. The ailing bookseller said Wednesday that it's exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the company.

One possible buyer: Barnes & Noble founder and Chairman Leonard Riggio, the company said in a news release, while noting that "multiple parties" had expressed interest in bidding for the company.

Barnes & Noble, which is publicly listed, is the nation's largest retail book vendor, operating 629 stores across the U.S. It also operates Nook, a digital bookstore, as well as the website barnesandnoble.com.

The company's board has set up a committee of independent directors to oversee the strategic review. Riggio, who owns 19 percent of the company and is its largest shareholder, has pledged to back any transaction the panel recommends.

Once demonized for killing off local bookstores with its superstores, Barnes & Noble has been struggling in recent years with competition from Amazon and changing consumer preferences.

"If they can pull something out to save the company that would be great, but they have a real uphill climb," said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners. "They've hung in there despite Amazon and all the rest of it.

Barnes & Noble shares, which before news of the possible sale were down 30 percent for the past year, vaulted 21 percent in Wednesday's after-hours trading to $6.64. In announcing that it's weighing a possible sale, the company noted that an unknown investor has been rapidly acquiring its stock.

Whoever buys Barnes & Noble will have to find a way to bring something more to the table besides selling books, which are often available cheaper elsewhere, Johnson said.

Click on CBS News for more on this story.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved