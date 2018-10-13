Ever wanted a Biscuitville Sandwich after they've already closed for the day. Well now you can, and all for a great cause.

Biscuitville FRESH SOUTHERN® will open all 55 of its restaurants in North and South Carolina for its one-night-only annual fundraising event “Breakfast After Dark.” It takes place Tuesday, October 16 from 5-8 p.m. Twenty percent of food and beverage sales during the evening’s event will be donated to more than 200 local schools and community organizations in Biscuitville communities.

One new item offering a delicious paring of sweet and savory is the new Waffle Sandwich. feature two crispy Belgian waffles and are available in three delicious varieties: Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Spicy Chicken; or Sausage, Egg & Cheese, all served with a complimentary side of custom-made Maple Brown Sugar Spread.

The Belgian waffles are made with real butter and no preservatives by a family-owned company called Ginny’s Waffles based in Franklin, Tennessee.

© 2018 WFMY