Busch Gardens Williamsburg expects phased reopening in early August

SeaWorld Entertainment, Busch Gardens' parent company, made the announcement. A spokeswoman for the park didn't have specifics of what that may look like.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — SeaWorld Entertainment, the parent company of Busch Gardens Williamsburg, released a preliminary report of its second quarter earnings on Wednesday that included a ray of hope for Virginia coaster-lovers.

"The Company expects its Busch Gardens theme park in Virginia to commence a phased reopening in early August 2020," it said.

Under Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam's reopening plan, Busch Gardens was allowed to reopen with a guest cap of 1,000 people, but the park chose not to do that. It said that reopening the park for so few guests wouldn't be financially viable.

The report said attendance to SeaWorld parks was down by 6.2 million guests from this time last year. So far, it said about 0.3 million people had visited parks this quarter.

That's dropped SeaWorld revenues to $18 million, compared to $406 million this time last year.

Busch Gardens has been closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus since mid-March. Businesses in James City County, Williamsburg, and other areas said their revenues have been down because of the reduced flow of traffic to the area.

Many of those businesses and state senators have reached out to Governor Northam on Busch Gardens' behalf.