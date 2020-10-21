75 Guilford County businesses struggling to stay open during the pandemic

Businesses in the Triad, including restaurants, are still struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Coronavirus has hit all businesses hard.

Some locally are surviving while others are under the gun to stay afloat.

According to Guilford Works more than 3100 employees in Guilford County have been impacted by the pandemic so far.

Sadly, a popular family owned eatery in Greensboro had to let go of their family Heirloom.

Jack’s Corner family business is cleared out and the property owners are looking for someone else to fill the space.

After 28 years, the owners of Jack’s won’t return to their Spring Garden Street location.

Ginah Soufia’s parents and brother owned the Mediterranean restaurant.

She said the deli was a melting pot for many in the community.

“That’s what happened through the years, where all of us, not just me but the whole community would bring their children and then their children would come in it was just a great meeting spot” Soufia said.

Soufia said although closing was bitter sweet, it was time.

She said her family planned to close Jack’s on its 30th anniversary, but had to shut down earlier because they weren’t able to adapt to the age of coronavirus.

They’re not alone.

Natty Greene’s Brewhouse, Smith Street Diner, and Southern lights Bistro are just some of the businesses that have also closed in Greensboro.

Through WARN Letters the state is able to loosely keep tabs on businesses that have closed or downsize since the pandemic.

Thus far, 75 Guilford County businesses have submitted WARN notices.

On the bright side Soufia said her family will prevail.

She and her husband have kept Wallstreet Deli and Catering open on West Friendly.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

“Jacks customers and the community have also found us through the exposure of Jack closing,” Soufia said. “They’re still part of our family but just at another restaurant.”

They plan to keep the generations of families happy with their Mediterranean dishes as a compliment to Jack's Corner.

Soufia said we’ll have to wait and see if her family plans to re-open or replace Jack's Corner elsewhere.

For the thousands of employee out of work because of the pandemic.