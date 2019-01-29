GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Carroll Companies (TCC) announced they've purchased 6.6 acres of land at the corner of Hobbs Road and Friendly Avenue, Carroll at Hobbs, near the shops at Friendly.

A release from TCC sent on Tuesday says they don't currently have a plan for developing the property, though they will work with an urban planner to create a pedestrian-friendly site. The site was previously owned by Halpern Enterprises, Inc.

"The truth is that no one was happy with the current plan," said Roy Carroll II, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Carroll Companies. "Our team at The Carroll Companies will work to develop a plan that is beneficial to Greensboro while creating an asset to the neighborhood and city.

RELATED: Major Development Across from Greensboro Baseball Stadium Back On

"I don't blame the neighbors. I would not want to live next to a strip center either. My goal is to come up with a better plan. If the new plan we develop doesn't obtain approval, I will still not build the strip center that is currently approved."

Carroll addressed the potential for a Trader Joes grocery store in the release.

"Trader Joes has been very clear that they were turned off of Greensboro by the actions of some of the neighbors who were opposed to the last plan that was approved," Carroll said. "I want to be very clear that no one on my team has been in touch with Trader Joes to date. The development we propose will not be based on a Trader Joes. If our team can put together a great plan that gets approved and Trader Joes or any other businesses want to discuss being a part of a really neat development, we will certainly listen."

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users