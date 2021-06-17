Price's Chicken Coop closing after 59 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 59 years of business and countless meals, Price's Chicken Coop, Charlotte's iconic fried chicken restaurant, will be closing this weekend.
The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Thursday, saying the final day will be Saturday, June 19. The owners cited the current labor shortage and rising food costs as factors in the decision.
"It is with heavy hearts that The Chicken Coop has decided to close our doors after 59 years of business due to the labor shortage, rising food costs, food quality and another coin shortage," the restaurant's Facebook page says.
The post went on to thank customers for their support over the years.
"May God continue to bless you all," the restaurant wrote.
TRENDING ON WCNC.COM
- Health experts encouraging vaccination to stop Delta variant from becoming widespread
- 'This is the time' | Civil rights, Mecklenburg County leaders ponder future possibilities for Latta Plantation
- 2021 child tax credit: Do your kids qualify for the full $3,600?
- 'What it does for families is just incredible' | Extra food benefits to end for SC residents
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.