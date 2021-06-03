The wedding must go on...even during the pandemic

A wedding is a day of celebration, and the coronavirus is not going to rain on anyone’s parade.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rescheduling a planned event is not a simple thing to do, especially when different parties are involved. But, that is exactly what engaged couples around the nation had to do when the pandemic struck.

A wedding is a day of celebration, but wedding industry experts say the coronavirus is not going to rain on anyone’s parade. When faced with the state and national shutdown, companies and clients simply had to adjust to the new present.

“We didn’t reschedule everybody initially because we weren’t sure how long it was going to be and obviously from a vendor perspective, you don’t want to do that too quickly because we could've opened back up," said Erin Joyner. Joyner is owner of Wonderfully Wed in College Station. "But gradually, as things were dragging along, we ended up rescheduling our March, April and May weddings and we had an early June that wanted to go ahead and reschedule."

With new health protocols in place, weddings started up again for Joyner in July. She said her clients have a whole new appreciation for their special day.

“They're just excited to get married, excited to celebrate with their friends and family and the number isn’t as important," said Joyner. "We were mostly booked already by the time quarantine and COVID restrictions were in place."

Although the number of weddings has not changed dramatically, Joyner said 2021 has been a bit slower because of the ongoing health crisis. Despite the pandemic, the wedding must go on. One local bridal boutique owner said it is business as usual.

“People still are getting married from what we’ve seen. There has been a shift for more intimate small weddings and elopements," said Coreena Ferrata, who owns Coreena's Bridal Boutique in College Station. "Some girls have split it up to where they’ll do a small ceremony now and their reception later, so we still had girls needing their dresses and in a hurry to get those altered for those having to deal with a shutdown as well."

Because of the shutdown, the urgency for brides to get their dresses has increased.

“Normally we recommend getting your dress 9-12 months before the wedding and since COVID, we’ve seen a lot of brides come in with shorter timelines. Three months, four months, so we’ve seen a huge shift in our buying trends, and we’ve been actually selling a lot of dresses off the rack for just timeline purposes,” said Ferrata.