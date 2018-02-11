BURLINGTON, N.C. -- — Copland Industries in Burlington is set to close on January 2nd, 2019. The Burlington Business has been up and running since 1941.

Jason Copland, the CEO tells WFMY News 2 he told every single one of his 200 employees about the closure in person.

Some staff have been there for more than 35 years. Copland cited large customers leaving, and taking their business overseas as the reason for closing.

Copland said "the decision was kind of made for us."

Copland also explained he wants his employees to do well after the closing, so a job fair will be coming into the business in the next few months, to find employees other work if possible.

Copland Industries is a polyester filament weaver, and a finishing plant.

