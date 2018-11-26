KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- The Planning Board for the Town of Kernersville approved a plan to rezone the area where the FedEx warehouse is located and where a future Amazon facility is in the works.

Planning Board meeting minutes indicate that the property adjacent to FedEx off of Old Greensboro Rd. is "Amazon Property." A later diagram also calls it a "Future Amazon Facility."

The Board approved a request to change the area from General Industrial to General Business, saying it would support the nearby businesses.

It's not clear what the Amazon facility will be, but the Planning Board says the rezoning will help diversify the economic base and create a strong industrial tax base.

© 2018 WFMY