ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Earth Fare announced Monday that it will begin liquidation sales at all of its stores.

A press release said that the store is closing due to challenges in the retail industry as a whole. It also said that as it liquidates its inventory, the prices of its stock will be significantly reduced. Store fixtures are also available for sale.

Earth Fare said that it already notified its employees of the closure.

"Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly," the company said in a press release. "We'd like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership."

There are two Earth Fares in Knoxville — one in Bearden and one in Turkey Creek.