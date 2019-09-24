GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ryan Deal was named Greensboro's first chief creative economy officer to oversee the newly-established Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs, the city announced Monday.

Deal, 37, has served as director of advancement for the nonprofit Children’s Theatre of Charlotte since January 2018. From 2009 through 2017, he served in an assortment of roles with the Arts & Science Council of Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

A UNC Greensboro graduate, Deal will start with the city on Nov. 1 and earn $100,694 annually.

For more on the new position click here to read the full story on the Triad Business Journal's website.

