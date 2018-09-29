GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- There is nothing worse than going to your favorite restaurant or anywhere for that matter and having to endure a long line!

But as the saying goes, 'patience is a virtue.'

One that many will more than likely have to put to practice this Sunday in North Carolina.

That's because 50 percent of EVERY sale from 10:45 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. at NC Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, will go directly to the United Way Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund!

The effort will aid the United Way to meet storm-related needs as well as to support recovery efforts in the affected regions.

Now that's a GREAT cause well worth the wait in line!

