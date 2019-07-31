WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In the past decade, movie and television streaming services have vaulted from fledgling companies to billion dollar enterprises, and it seems like every major media company wants in on the pot.

The latest to jump on board: Disney. The entertainment giant recently announced its plans for "Disney Plus," set to launch this November.

At the brunt of the rise of streaming services are the DVD retailers/renters - most notably, the now-defunct video store chain, Blockbuster. But nestled into a corner of Old Salisbury Road in Winston-Salem, Family Video, is thriving.

"It's crazy that we're opening new video stores in 2019, right?" said district manager Dan Bovenzi, "but there's a reason we've stuck around."

The store is lined floor to ceilings with DVD movies, television shows and video games. Their hiring strategy, Bovenzi said, wants to reflect towards higher levels of customer service.

"We compare ourselves to Chick-fil-a, for example," Bovenzi said smiling, "[their service] is over-the-top awesome in my mind. That's what we really look for. We're not trying to hire just anybody."

Amid the streaming tycoons, Family Video is an outpost paying homage to the not-so-distant past, and it's succeeding.

"Don't get me wrong, Netflix and Hulu are cool. I have Netflix and Hulu, all of our employees have it. It's a big convenience thing," said district manager Dan Bovenzi, "but there's something about grabbing a movie and just checking it out. There's a lot of nostalgia there."

Before his promotion to district manager, Bovenzi managed a Family Video in Burlington, North Carolina. Back then, Dan noticed the age of streaming ascend, but his customers continued to file through the doors and rent DVDs.

"It's amazing to watch," Bovenzi said, "almost 90 percent of our customers are regulars. We have a strong bond with our customers."

The benefits of visiting the video store for customers extend past sentimental value. Most videos in the store can be rented for less than $3 a night. Family Video gets movies the same day they release to DVD, and it has a deeper catalog of "the classics, movies you have to see," Bovenzi said. Dan claims to have watched more than 5,000 movies in his life, but customers don't have to be as big a movie lover as him to benefit financially from the store against Netflix's current $12.99 monthly subscription.

Even so, Bovenzi says his store has something streaming services don't - real people and real connection.

"I think there's a disconnect there, especially with social media and phones. People really want to connect with other people. This is one place where they can find it. Customers will stay 45 minutes just to talk about movies, their families. We love talking about movies too. It's really unique." Bovenzi said.

The Family Video on Old Salisbury Road is breaking in its new store front this Saturday, August 3rd. They aren't going too far - just right next door.

The challenges of connecting to a younger generation of movie watchers is a task Family video is currently tackling. They are working to engage the new audience through digital platforms, to varying degrees of success. Bovenzi still sees the video store as holding a commodity customers can't find scrolling through a streaming service, and he's banking it will continue to sell.

"I think there will always be people who want to come in and have this experience," he said, "You can't get it anywhere else."