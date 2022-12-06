Krispy Kreme expands production in Forsyth County

The expansion will generate 180 new jobs with a $5.8 million capital investment over 3-4 years as part of the company's long-term growth strategy.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Krispy Kreme announced it will expand operation as its Winston-Salem facility, to support the production of its Branded Sweet Treats line, a packaged donut product.

Krispy Kreme was founded in Winston-Salem in 1937 and operates retail and production locations worldwide. The new production line will be added to the Ivy Avenue production facility in Winston-Salem.

"Since its founding over 85 years ago, Krispy Kreme has remained committed to its origins in Winston-Salem. With this project, we look forward to growing our presence in Winston-Salem, a city that has always meant so much to the brand," Global President and COO for Krispy Kreme, Josh Charlesworth said.

Under the umbrella of advanced manufacturing, food and beverage processing is a target industry sector in Winston-Salem. Particular advantages include transportation accessibility, warehousing and logistics operations, an abundant, high-quality water supply, and agricultural inputs that position Winston-Salem favorably in this sector.

"Krispy Kreme is an integral part of Winston-Salem's history," President and CEO of Greater Winston-Salem, Inc, Mark Owens said. "As one of our city's legacy companies, Krispy Kreme has been a cornerstone to building our strong food and beverage manufacturing industry, thus allowing for it to continue to expand here."

The City of Winston-Salem has committed to supporting the project with up to $156,456 in performance-based incentives, with Forsyth County pledging $109,600. The project is expected to generate 180 new jobs and also retain 37 existing jobs over the next 3-4 years. The new jobs will have an average wage of $33,150.

"We are proud to support Krispy Kreme's commitment to grow and add jobs in Winston-Salem," Mayor Allen Joines said. "Krispy Kreme raises Winston-Salem's visibility as a place to locate, and their decision to continue investing here reinforces that.

Director of Community and Economic Development for Forsyth County, Kyle Haney, says this project will continue to build the manufacturing momentum in Forsyth County.