ELON, N.C. — RegO, a propane and gas energy supply equipment manufacturer, says it will bring 50 new jobs with the expansion of its operations in the Triad.

The company says it will also invest in high-tech, automated manufacturing equipment in expanding its plant in Elon.

RegO also has a plant located in Whitsett which is part of the expansion plan and three others which the company operates in North Carolina.

The company said the investment will be worth millions of dollars.

The upgrades include four automated machining stations that combine several processing steps to achieve high volume production of brass and stainless-steel components, as well as forgings of brass, stainless steel, and ductile iron, without the need for operators to manually change parts between different machines, according to the company.

"While many other suppliers in our industry have chosen to move production offshore, RegO has continued our commitment to maintaining a world-class manufacturing capability here in the U.S.," said Mike Lucas, RegO's CEO, in the announcement.

"This latest investment, together with the skill and experience of our manufacturing teams, gives our company the ability to deliver the highest quality parts for our customers at a competitive cost. The growth in RegO's business, supported by this expansion in production capacity, should result in the addition of 50 new manufacturing positions throughout the coming year at our Whitsett and Elon facilities," Lucas continued in the press release.

The installations of the machines at RegO's Whitsett manufacturing facility will happen over the next eight months.

