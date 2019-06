GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you love a good Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or maybe a Spicy Chicken Sandwich, you're in luck! A new Wendy's just opened on Sand's Drive in Greensboro.

The store is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, June 22nd. The first 100 people in line before 10 a.m. will get a free premium sandwich or full-sized salad every week for a year.

Even if you aren't one of the first 100, there's a still a chance to win raffle prizes and Wendy's collectibles.