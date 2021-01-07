Pennybyrn looking to fill positions as High Point campus expands

The facility is currently under construction and undergoing a multi-million-dollar expansion to bring more independent living apartments and a stand-alone transition

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Pennybyrn Transitional Rehab held a hiring event on its High Point Campus Thursday afternoon.

Candidates were invited to meet the Pennybyrn team to learn about job opportunities.

The facility is currently under construction and undergoing a multi-million-dollar expansion to bring more independent living apartments and a stand-alone transitional rehab center.

Transitional Services Coordinator Pamela Olson said Pennybyrn is looking to fill several positions to meet the growing needs of its campus.

“We’re looking forward to adding these new positions as we are growing in our nursing areas,” Olson said.

“We’re hiring for RNs LPNs, we’re hiring certified nursing assistances, med techs, and we’re also adding to our housekeeping team as well as dining services.”

Olson said the Pennybyrn expansion should be compete by the end of this year or early next year.

The campus style community has been around since 1947.

While many businesses are struggling to find employees during the pandemic, Olson said their staffing levels have been stable throughout the past year and a half.

“The commitment and the compassion and dedication that our staff show to our residents as well as their families has just remained so strong throughout the past year,” Olson explained.