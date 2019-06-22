GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you love a good Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or maybe a Spicy Chicken Sandwich, you're in luck! A newly remodeled Wendy's just re-opened on Sand's Drive in Greensboro.

The store hosted a grand re-opening Saturday and the first 100 people in line before 10 a.m. received a free premium sandwich or full-sized salad every week for a year.

For those thinking that you missed out, no worries, there's still a chance to win raffle prizes and Wendy's collectibles.

