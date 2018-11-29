Nearly 40 years since owner and second-generation candy maker, Robert Ebelein, moved his business to the old Lexington Hardware building in 1979, the famous candy shop is leaving the family. The Candy Factory, an iconic feature in uptown Lexington is now under new ownership.

Ebelein's daughters Jeannie Leonard, Leigh Foster and Beth Dean sold the business to local couple Wynn and Annette Conrad. Leonard said it was time to let go of the family legacy and allow someone else to sustain it.

"I am getting old for one thing and we don't have anybody in our family that really is in a position to take it over. They are either too young or they don't live in Lexington," said Leonard. Leonard was already enjoying her new found free time doing some shopping in Winston-Salem.

"I did not want it to go corporate, I wanted it to stay a family business and I didn't want to shut down. We would have been run out of town had we shut it down. This is a near perfect solution."

The new owners had each at one point been a student of two of the sisters and have been in conversations about the sale.

"There was a lot of thought that went into it, probably a three-year process from the time that we originally started talking with the owners and it just evolved from there. It is going to be indeed an undertaking," said Conrad who recently retired from the Davidson County School System.

The Candy Factory began in the front part of the Piedmont Candy Co. on Talbert Boulevard in 1978 and then moved to the old Lexington Hardware building on North Main Street in 1979. The Piedmont Candy Company was sold to the Reid family in 1987.

After their mother Frances Ebelein, passed away in 2002, the sisters took over ownership of the shop. The Candy Factory has received various recognitions and was named the best candy store in North Carolina in 2015 by the Food Network Magazine.

Once settled in the new owners said they plan to celebrate the Candy Factory's 40th anniversary next year.

"We're just going to leave it like it is it continue running it like it is today no changes just continue the tradition," concluded Conrad.

