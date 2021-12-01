You could win $500 for spending $25 at a Greensboro small business

Downtown Greensboro Inc. launched the #DGSOtogo contest as a way to support shops and restaurants during the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) wants to pay you for supporting small businesses.

You can win $500 and so can the shop or restaurant you visited. Here’s how the #DGSOtogo contest works.

Spend at least $25 at a downtown business, then enter a weekly drawing by uploading a photo of your signed receipt. The first drawing will be held on January 22.

If you win, you’ll get $500 and so will the business you supported.

Zack Matheny with Downtown Greensboro Incorporated (DGI) says this is another way to help businesses struggling during the pandemic.

"We will continue to push the envelope to see what we can do to help these businesses and to help this community to get through the next three, four, five months or however long it lasts,” Matheny said. “I don't know [how long the pandemic will last,] but I know this - we all have to work at it together.”

You can enter the contest if you shop in person, online, buy gift cards, or dine in or carry out.

DGI wants to raise enough donations from corporate partners to cover at least 12 weeks of drawings all while supporting the local economy.

According to statistics, if every family spent an additional $10 per month at a local shop, the result would be an additional $9.3 billion directly returned to the local economy.