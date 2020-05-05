GREENSBORO, N.C. — Its not shocking to hear that small businesses are collapsing under the financial pressure of being shut down for weeks on end. But there is help. The volunteers at S.C.O.R.E. are working with the folks at AmpliFi to provide help that could be the difference between bankruptcy and survival.

S.C.O.R.E. is an association of volunteer business executives providing free confidential, professional business advice to entrepreneurs and business owners. Using their expertise the team decided to do a live YouTube broadcast this week to allow small business owners an opportunity to ask questions of the experts about strategies of coming through the pandemic and flourishing on the other side.

Brent Allen, President and founder of AmpliFi says his company will facilitate the event.

"One of the things we know is that most businesses fail because they run out of cash. So we can show them financial strategies to help but also how to take advantage of the government loans and grants that are out there."

Matt Stratton of S.C.O.R.E. says the information the business owners will gather from the event is strategic and could help the businesses not only survive the pandemic but experience growth after the event as well.

The workshop will be a live streaming event and will allow attendees to leave questions in the comments section for the experts to answer. It is free and open to anyone.

Here is the link if you are interested in attending the ONLINE WORKSHOP.

Also, SCORE and AmpliFi offer other programs as well.

