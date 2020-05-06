Charlotte photographer taking free headshots for people out of work

A local photographer is donating his time by taking free headshot photos for people out of work because of the coronavirus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As a professional photographer Chris Jenkins, the owner of Charlotte Vibe Photography, has been capturing the best of side of people for 14 years.

“Most of my work is corporate events and corporate headshots, and I do a lot of couples photography as well,” Jenkins said.

But like so many others his livelihood came to a halt after COVID-19 forced businesses to close.

“I had several flights for customers to travel to do events that had to be canceled... It hit me pretty hard basically didn’t work for like two months,” Jenkins said.

But now a new project has come into focus, as businesses slowly start to re-open.

“I got a call and they had a question about headshots so I went over my normal prices and routine and the guy was like I really need a job and I know I really need these photos but I only got 40 dollars,” Jenkins said.

With unemployment skyrocketing money is tight as thousands race to find new jobs.

African Americans, among those hit the hardest.

Something Jenkins recognizes..

“Being a minority owned business I wanted to do something positive for those who see that and also help people out, everybody, that need a headshot to get a job these days,” Jenkins said.

That’s why he’s using his time and talent to help give those who are unemployed in Charlotte a new professional look.

“With people also staying at home, job applications are online, people are trying to network online and now what’s important.. is your picture when they see you,” Jenkins said.

During one session later this month, Jenkins will offer free headshots for up to 20 people.

For the second session he’ll offer headshots at a discounted rate.

“We’ll take about 20 minutes worth of shots. After they’re done they’ll pick out the pics they like best and then we’ll professionally edit that photo and then send it to them,” Jenkins said.