The job fair is the latest step towards the Center's opening.

COVID-19 induced delays are being put further and further in the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts' rear-view mirror. The Tanger Center is hosting a job fair to fill 200 part-time positions. It's the latest step towards its long-awaited opening.

At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex will host the Tanger Center's job fair. Part-time jobs looking to be filled include:

Ticket Sellers

Bartenders and Catering Servers

Guest Services Representatives

In House Security Staff

Parking Lot Staff

Ticket Takers

Ushers

Production Staff

Maintenance Staff

Hiring representatives will be on hand to help explain the positions further and interview applicants.

You can fill out an application provided on Tanger Center's website. Applicants must be at least 18 with a high school diploma or GED.

The Tanger Center has yet to announce an official opening date. However, its first Broadway season kicks off with 'Wicked' on October 6.

The jobs fair announcement was initially made on May 26: