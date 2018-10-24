GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — Greensboro is one of the lucky few cities in the country to be a test site for Chick-Fil-A Macaroni and Cheese!

So far WFMY News 2 has confirmed the Chick-Fil-A at the Friendly Center (611 Pembroke Rd) in Greensboro does have Macaroni & Cheese, and we are working to see if any other do as well.

As part of a "limited-time test," Chick-fil-A is currently offering "Mac & Cheese" as a side item in several cities as part of a limited-time test: Baltimore, Maryland, Greensboro, North Carolina, Houston and San Antonio, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona.

Whether the dish will be served up in more restaurants remains to be seen. But the testing will help the company determine whether it will become a permanent menu item, the chain says. "These tests will help Chick-fil-A decide whether or not the menu item will become available nationwide in the future," the company said in a statement sent to USA TODAY.

The chain told Business Insider something similar when it reported on Chick-fil-A adding Mac & Cheese and baked beans as test menu items in three of the markets this summer.

Customers in those test markets can also order Mac & Cheese off the catering menu as a small or large tray option, Chick-fil-A says.

Should you just want to look and drool over the dish, it's posted on Chick-fil-A's site, too.

Many customers who have already tasted the menu item have taken to Twitter to offer testimonials with one customer from Maryland, saying, “y’all really got something with this” and another customer calling the dish “legit.”

