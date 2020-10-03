There's a real possibility of a rare theft -- of at least $1.7 million or so -- at this week's men's ACC Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.

And the 10 possible perpetrators of "stealing an NCAA bid" by winning the ACC Tournament -- and the automatic berth in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field that comes with it -- include Wake Forest, North Carolina and N.C. State.

Only the top four finishers in the conference's regular season standings -- Florida State, Duke, Louisville and Virginia -- can feel assured of receiving one of the NCAA's 36 at-large bids.

To read more about the tournament and the money at stake, click here to read the full story on the Triad Business Journal's website.

RELATED: Coronavirus concerns affecting Triad wallets

RELATED: ACC Tournament Guide | Bracket, game schedules, scores, how to watch, FanFest, and more

RELATED: 7 things to know about the ACC Tournament

RELATED: NC State women win 1st ACC tourney title in 29 years!