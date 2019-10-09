ATLANTA — The Braves are trying to hold onto the top spot in the NL East, and fans are watching closely.

The Braves 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals Thursday night was the most-watched game locally for FOX Sports South this season, delivering a 5.9 household rating in Atlanta.

It was the highest single-game rating since the Braves’ game against the Miami Marlins last September.

