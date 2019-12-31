GREENVILLE, N.C. — With 2019 quickly coming to a close, we chose our favorite photos of the year from the events and stories that shaped the Triad business scene.

There are images from big annual events such as the Wyndham Championship, the N.C. Folk Festival and the High Point Furniture Market, plus fun photos from some of our 2019 events like Best Places to Work and the Fast 50.

To see the full gallery, click here to head to the Triad Business Journal's website.

