DENVER — Just 30 minutes from Denver is a modern mountain escape called Serenity Falls with an asking price of $6,995,000.

Situated on a 30-acre lot at 6917 Timbers Drive in Evergreen is a 12,768-square-foot main residence and multiple equestrian and recreational facilities.

The four-bedroom, seven-bath home was built in 1975 and renovated in a modern contemporary style in 2008.

For a look inside the home click here, for a full Gallery on The Triad Business Journal's website.

RELATED: All work and no play? Not so for NC, study says

RELATED: Million-Dollar Dream Homes: Wine room, high-end features found in $1.359 listing in Mount Gilead