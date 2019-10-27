GREENSBORO, N.C. — Honda Aircraft Co. announced the first installation of a medevac configuration on the HondaJet Elite this week.

The medevac configuration was installed on a HondaJet Elite owned by Wing Spirit, an air ambulance and charter company based in Hawaii, which earlier this year ordered 15 HondaJet Elites.

The Greensboro-based company unveiled the medevac model at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention Exhibition in Las Vegas.

